Ukraine's drone attacks give Russian major grief as some 60 Russian missiles 'shot down'

Kyiv(Ukraine): A day after Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out drone attacks leading to serious damage to two military airfields deep inside the Russian territory, Ukrainian air force on Tuesday reportedly carried out another drone attack on an airfield in Russia’s Kursk region allegedly to set fire to an oil storage tank, agencies reported.

As per reports, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app that there were no casualties from the attack and the fire was “localised”.

Earlier, in the previous attack, the Ukrainian air force claimed to have shot down 60 of over 70 missiles launched at them after Ukrainian drone explosions claimed lives of three Russian soldiers at their airfields on Monday.

The Ukrainian attacks are being talked upon in the international media as major setbacks for Russian forces in the ongoing war.

The attacks were allegedly carried out by Ukrainian drones, that were also shot down after explosions, Russian defence Ministry had confirmed via a statement.

Reportedly, satellite images of the incident have shown damage in Russian jets due to the blasts in the airfields.

All about the airfield blasts

On Monday, blasts occurred at the Ryazan and Diagilevo airbases in Russia. Initially, Russia made no statement. However, after some time, Russia began firing missiles at Ukraine.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry asserted that Ukrainian drones were responsible for these strikes.

Ukrainian Air force after that posted pictures of the damaged airplane and army truck at Russian air base with caption, “What happened?” and an emoticon of face with party horn and party hat.

In the past, Russia has also charged Ukraine with carrying out such assaults. But these assaults have never before occurred within the Russian border.

The Russian airbase has been heavily bombarded, as seen in the satellite images. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that President Putin was also made aware of these attacks.

Destroyed 60 Russian missiles, claims Ukraine

Following the drone attacks on Monday, Russia launched missiles. Ukraine, meanwhile, insists that they killed the majority of them.

Ukraine air force claimed that out of 70 Russian missiles, 60 were destroyed. Despite Russia’s claim that all 17 missiles hit their target.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, the Russian attack has had an impact on Moldova’s electricity supply.

Zelensky claimed that the attacks have demonstrated that Russia’s capacity to conduct such massive terrorist strikes, once again while adding that it poses a threat to not only Ukraine but also to the entire region.

A Russian missile earlier disrupted Ukraine’s energy grid, causing a power outage in front of millions of people.

