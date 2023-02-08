'Ukraine will defeat Russia,' Zelenskyy tells UK parliament, urges allies to send combat aircraft & weapons

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called on western nations to provide his country with air power to combat the Russian invasion, in a historic address to the UK parliament.

“I appeal to you and the world… for combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom,” he told lawmakers of the lower and upper houses of the British parliament.

Zelenskyy also urged Kyiv’s allies to supply “the necessary weapons” to stop Russia’s invasion.

He “emphasised the importance for Ukraine to receive the necessary weapons from allies to stop the Russian offensive and liberate all temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories,” the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement following the Ukrainian president’s meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak.

This is Zelenskyy’s first trip to the UK and the only trip overseas since the Russia-Ukraine war began nearly a year ago.

Zelenskyy, who arrived in the UK earlier Wednesday, said in parliament’s ancient Westminster Hall: “We know freedom will win, we know Russia will lose.

“The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most… important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of the war.”

The UK government said on Wednesday it would offer advanced training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines, as Western allies debate stepping up military aid for Kyiv against a feared new Russian offensive in the east.

Britain has stopped short, however, of offering Kyiv its Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets saying it would require months if not years of training.

The United States has so far also rejected any deliveries of F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, but other partners, including Poland, have shown themselves more open to the idea.

With inputs from agencies

