Ukraine War: Touted as world's best, US Predator drones find going tough against Russia

Claimed to be the best in the world by the United States, the Predator drones have been facing a hard time against the Russian military during the Ukraine war.

According to media reports, the Predator drones and other western UAVs being used by Ukraine have been regularly thwarted by Russian electronic jammers.

Russia’s electronic defences have reportedly brought down thousands of western drones – including the much touted Predator – over the course of the Ukraine war.

Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014 and its war against the ISIS in Syria had prompted the Russian military to develop its electronic warfare abilities.

According to reports, Russian electronic warfare (EW) has hamstrung Ukrainian military activities by using a wide range of tools to block satellites, drones, communications, and satellite navigation signals.

Additionally, it was claimed in the most recent RUSI research that “Russia’s GLONASS GNSS constellation sends some signals that are comparable to GPS. There is proof that “the Russian Army regularly suffers electromagnetic fratricide to this end,” the article states. When attacking its opponents, the force frequently shows little care for friendly signals being jammed.

JDAM is still useful in spite of jamming. Like other forms of warfare, electronic warfare is played like a game of chess, with each move being followed by a countermove. In any scenario, according to the paper, US engineers “may have to rethink how they safeguard JDAMs for tomorrow’s wars, based on the conflicts of today.”

Apart from this, military analysts and professionals monitoring the continuing conflict in Ukraine have long warned that due to Russian electronic jamming, US-made guided weapons given to Kyiv have lost their gloss and are no longer able to hit targets accurately.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, who started their eagerly anticipated counteroffensive last month, also acknowledged this.

Oleksiy Reznikov, the defence minister of Ukraine, acknowledged that Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems are capable of suppressing HIMARS MLRS and GPS-guided munitions in a recent interview with the Financial Times. Although these rounds were “very accurate,” the minister claimed, strong Russian radio-electronic systems were able to block them.

The HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), manufactured by the US, was once said to be repeatedly thwarted by Russia by utilising electronic jammers to confuse the rocket’s GPS-guided targeting system, leading it to miss its objectives.

HIMARS has not had the anticipated impact this time around, despite being projected as one of the most game-changing equipment given by the US to Ukraine and aiding its prior counteroffensive in September 2022. Ukrainian soldiers were successful in recapturing Kherson during the autumn offensive.

Military experts have been claiming for a long that the Russians were able to modify their strategies to meet the challenge after initially being startled by the HIMARS.

Five US, British, and Ukrainian sources told CNN that over the past six months, Russia’s massive blocking has made the systems less and less effective.

A Pentagon official said that trying to halt the jamming while also having the Russians stop you is “a constant cat-and-mouse game.” It’s also not clear how long that game will last.

The need to jam HIMARS rockets is more pressing due to Kyiv’s armed forces’ reliance on HIMARS to attack Russian military and logistical assets. Since they were originally deployed, it has really been one piece of equipment that has made Russian equipment pull back further from the frontlines.

The Russians were also jamming the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) smart bombs the US had provided, according to leaked Pentagon documents, which led to their failure. According to some unnamed American officials, Russia’s jamming had considerably reduced the effectiveness of the guided rockets and bombs that Kyiv’s armed forces had launched.

Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended Range (JDAM-ER) bombs, which can be used to strike large-scale Russian targets from a great distance, like bridges and fortified defences, were given to the Ukrainian Air Force by the United States.