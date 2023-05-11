Ukraine war: Russia's oil pipeline to EU blown, Moscow cries 'terrorist attack'

Russia’s pipeline supplying oil to Europe was attacked in the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine. The pipeline operator Transneft branded the incident as a “terrorist attack”.

The attack was reported at a filling point on the Europe-bound Druzbha pipeline in a Russian region.

“… there was an attempt to commit a terrorist act against the Druzhba oil pipeline system at the Bryansk filling station,” a report by TASS quoted Transneft’s spokesman as saying.

“The competent authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident,” Transneft’s spokesman said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

On Wednesday, Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported that three empty oil reservoirs at the Druzhba pipeline’s filling station came under attack.

It further informed that there were no leaks following the attacks.

Transneft is involved in operation of the oil pipeline system. Founded in 1993, its main activities include transfer, coordination and management of transportation of oil and oil products through pipelines within Russia and abroad, and preventive, diagnostic, and emergency rehabilitation work on oil and petroleum products.

Supplies of Russian oil through the Soviet-built pipeline have not be sanctioned, however, European nations have reduced usage of the route amid broader sanctions slapped on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Transneft’s Druzbha pipeline attacked several times

Druzbha pipeline of Transneft was attacked several times after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, 2022.

On 1 February this year, Transneft claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had attempted to shell a station on the Druzhba pipeline.

The pipeline again came under attacks in the Bryansk region in March. On 15 March, Transneft claimed that it found explosive devices on the Novozybkov oil pumping station on the pipeline, while on 21 March the local governor informed about a Ukrainian drone attack on the pipeline.

The attack on Druzbha pipeline comes months after Nord Stream gas pipeline, transporting the natural gas from western Russia to Europe through the Baltic Sea.

With inputs from agencies

