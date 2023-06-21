Ukraine War: Russian soldier rewarded 1 million rubles for crushing Germany's Leopard tank

A Russian soldier has been honored and rewarded for successfully destroying a German tank.

The soldier, Andrey Kravtsov, received recognition for his actions on the battlefield in Ukraine.

He became the first Russian soldier to receive a monetary reward of one million rubles, equivalent to $13,000, for his accomplishment.

The funds were provided by entrepreneurs from the Novosibirsk Region through the Care of Siberia fund.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the commendation on Tuesday and presented Kravtsov with a certificate, which was handed to him by Alexander Karelin, a Novosibirsk senator and three-time Olympic wrestling champion.

Karelin praised the additional payments as a way to acknowledge individuals who cause significant damage to the enemy.

He clarified that these rewards were separate from any state payouts and intended as supplementary recognition.

Kravtsov, currently undergoing treatment for his injuries at the National Medical Research Center for High Medical Technologies in Moscow, shared his surprise at learning about the tank’s destruction only upon arriving at the hospital.

In a video released by the Defense Ministry, he recounted the intense battle situation where he encountered heavy artillery fire and the targeted tank.

Le militaire russe qui a détruit le Leopard a reçu un prix de 1 million de roubles

Le certificat de paiement à Andrey Kravtsov a été remis par le sénateur du Conseil de la Fédération, triple champion olympique de lutte gréco-romaine Alexander Karelin. pic.twitter.com/HWFVTTslxP — Ribere Fabrice (@RibereF) June 20, 2023

Taking strategic action, he utilized a grenade launcher and maneuvered around the flank to identify and engage the armored vehicles that posed a threat.

Following his successful shot, Kravtsov witnessed smoke, and it was later revealed that he had destroyed a German Leopard tank.

Despite receiving the substantial monetary reward, the soldier emphasized that his decision to participate in Russia’s military operation was driven solely by his love for his country and patriotism. “I’m a patriot. I love my country,” he affirmed.

Since the provision of advanced weaponry to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by Kiev’s Western supporters, several Russian regional authorities and private entrepreneurs have been offering rewards for the destruction of foreign military equipment on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Recently, a group of Russian pop stars announced a reward of one million rubles for any Russian servicemen who successfully destroy or capture Western-supplied military hardware in Ukraine.

Prior to that, similar incentives were provided by the governor of Zabaikalsky Region in eastern Russia and the chemical manufacturer Fores.

In February, the Pavel Sudoplatov Battalion, an international volunteer unit operating in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporozhye Region, offered a substantial sum of “12 million rubles ($170,000) for each functional Leopard, Abrams, or Challenger tank” captured.

Responding to these rewards, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated in February that they demonstrated the “unity and desire of all” to contribute to the objectives of Russia’s ongoing military campaign.

