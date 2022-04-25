Ukraine war: Russian fuel depot near Ukraine border catches fire
A fire has been reported at the Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba fuel depot in Bryansk, around 150 kms from the Ukrainian border
Moscow: A large fuel depot in a Russian town near the border with Ukraine was on fire Monday, the emergency situations ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
"A fire has been reported at the Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba fuel depot in Bryansk," around 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the Ukraine border, which serves as a logistics base for Moscow's military operation in its pro-Western neighbour, the agencies quoted the ministry as saying.
"According to preliminary information, there are no injuries," the ministry added.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known. But it broke out at 2:00 am (2300 GMT) in the Fokinsky district of Bryansk, the local branch of the emergency situations ministry said.
The emergency and fire services had rushed to the scene.
Images broadcast on Russian media showed flames and smoke in the night sky over Bryansk.
Interfax news agency reported that it was the second such blaze at a fuel depot in the region recently, but the information could not immediately be confirmed independently.
Russia has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian forces of launching strikes against on its soil, notably in the Bryansk region in mid-April.
At the beginning of April, the governor of the Belgorod region, which is also close to the Ukraine border, said that Kyiv helicopters had fired at a fuel depot there.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarus players: Report
Russian and Belarusian players have been able to continue to compete in ATP and WTA events under a neutral flag since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Wimbledon bans Russian and Belarusian players, but ATP slams 'unfair' move
Wimbledon has banned Russian and Belarusian players from the 2022 tournament in response to the invasion of Ukraine, but men's tour organisers the ATP branded the move 'unfair' on Wednesday.
Russia-Ukraine conflict: One fifth of humanity to face poverty due to the war, says UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Ukraine conflict is blocking grain exports and disrupting supply chains, causing prices to skyrocket across the world