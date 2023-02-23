Ukraine wants ban on 'Atomic Heart' game over Russia ties

New Delhi: The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation has made the decision to take action against the recently released game ‘Atomic Heart,’ claiming it will contact Valve, Sony, and Microsoft to have the game removed from digital stores in the country.

The game, which features Soviet and Russian military themes, was released on Tuesday for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It has drawn attention because of its ties to Russia, including claims that the Russian government stands to profit financially from its release due to its majority ownership of investors in the game.

According to the Ukrainian tech news site Dev.ua, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov said, “Regarding the situation with the release of the game Atomic Heart, which has Russian roots and romanticises communist ideology and the Soviet Union, The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine will send an official letter to Sony, Microsoft, and Valve requesting a ban on selling digital versions of this game in Ukraine.”

“We also call to limit the distribution of this game in other countries due to its toxicity, the potential collection of user data information and the possibility of their transfer to third parties in Russia, as well as the potential use of money raised from game purchases to wage war against Ukraine,” he added.

Concept of ‘Atomic Heart’

Atomic Heart is a post-apocalyptic game set in the Soviet Union, which somehow didn’t collapse.

Major Nechaev, the game’s main character, examines a company captured by robot rebels. The protagonist of the game engages in first-person combat while searching for and making various weapons.

What is the controversy?

According to Dexerto, on 16 January, 2023, some gamers on Twitter wrote that they wanted to know if Russia had been directly involved in the game or not.

Mundfish, the game developer, replied, “Guys, we have noted the questions surrounding where we, at Mundfish, stand. We want to assure you that Mundfish is a developer and studio with a global team focused on an innovative game and is undeniably a pro-peace organization against violence against people.”

Guys, we have noted the questions surrounding where we, at Mundfish, stand. We want to assure you that Mundfish is a developer and studio with a global team focused on an innovative game and is undeniably a pro-peace organization against violence against people. — @Mundfish #AtomicHeart (@mundfish) January 16, 2023

Though, the company did not directly address the subject of whether Russia had direct involvement in the game, and the lack of clarity provoked further questioning.

Mundfish’s investors

Mundfish announced in 2021 that it had secured funding from three key investors: Tencent, GEM Capital, and Gaijin Entertainment.

Tencent is a Chinese company, and Gaijin was founded in Russia and is known for the game ‘War Thunder’.

Gem Capital invests across a range of sectors, including oil and gas, and its founder previously held a position at Gazprom, which could suggest ties to the Russian government.

The game is being distributed in Russia by VK Play, which is owned by the Russian technology company VK, which operates VKontakte, often referred to as the ‘Russian Facebook.’

It is also worth noting that Gazprom, a company with close ties to the Russian government, holds just over 50 percent stake in VK.

It’s hard to know whether Russia donated substantial funds to the development of the game or not, but either way, Ukraine clearly doesn’t want to see it sold any further.

