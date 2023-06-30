Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion from World Bank for reconstruction

The World Bank has approved $1.5 billion in funds for Ukraine to support its reconstruction and recovery due to the ongoing war, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

The prime minister said on Telegram that the funds would be transferred to Ukraine with guarantees from the Japanese government and would be utilised to support social security and economic development.

“In particular, the loan will help support subsidies for internally displaced people and pension payments,” Shmyhal said.

Ukraine relies on financial aid from its foreign partners to be able to cover its budget deficit. On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund’s board completed its Ukrainian loan review, allowing Kyiv to immediately withdraw $890 million for budget support.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government is hoping for a modest economic recovery this year after Russia’s ‘special military operation’ battered its economy, shrinking it by about 1/3rd in 2022.

Ukraine is rebuilding schools, hospitals, roads and bridges and implementing repairs in the energy sector despite continued fighting in the south and east of the country.

A joint analysis by the Ukrainian government, World Bank, the European Commission and the United Nations in March showed that the cost of reconstruction would be $411 billion.

“The cost of reconstruction and recovery is expected to stretch over 10 years and combines both needs for public and private funds,” a statement by the World Bank read.

With inputs from Reuters

