Ukraine to permit Indian medical students to appear for key exam from country of domicile

New Delhi: Indian medical students, who had been evacuated from Ukraine following the Russian invasion will now be allowed to take a key examination from India. This has been conveyed to the Indian side by Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova during her recent three-day visit to New Delhi.

“On the issue of Indian medical students, the deputy foreign minister mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. The MEA issued a statement as Dzhaparova wrapped up her visit to India.

More than 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began in February last year. Approximately 2,000 Indian students have gone back to Ukraine and they are residing mostly in the western part of the East European country.

Under the initiative of the Ukrainian authorities, the students who are still in India can join online classes and have the option to appear for the Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) in India.

During the visit, the first deputy foreign minister held bilateral talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA and called on Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

“Dzhaparova, during her visit, highlighted Ukraine’s desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India,” the MEA said. “Dzhaparova’s visit to India will facilitate cooperation between the two countries,” it said.

