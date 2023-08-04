Ukraine targets significant Russian navy base; Kremlin claims sea drones were shot down

Ukrainian sea drones launched an attack on a Russian naval base near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a significant center for Russian exports. The assault occurred on Friday and resulted in the destruction of the drones by Russian warships.

As a result of the attack, the Novorossiysk port temporarily suspended all ship operations. This information was provided by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which manages an oil terminal at the port.

Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near Novorossiysk on Friday morning. If confirmed it would be the first Ukrainian attack on one of Russia’s main commercial ports.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, responsible for loading oil onto tankers in Novorossiysk, reported that the port has temporarily suspended all ship activities. The organization clarified that its facilities remained undamaged, and the loading of oil onto tankers that were already docked continued as usual.

Videos shared on a local online community and circulated by the Russian online news outlet Astra depicted ships near the coastline in motion, accompanied by the sound of gunfire emanating from the sea’s direction.

The emergency services of Novorossiysk have confirmed reports of blasts and security services have been informed, Russia’s RIA news agency reported. The port is one of the biggest in the Black Sea.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is the main exporter of Kazakh crude.

Clashes in the Black Sea and adjacent ports have escalated since Russia refused last month to extend a deal allowing for the safe exports of grain from Ukrainian ports; Russian drones and missiles have struck several Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos on or near the Black Sea.

Russia has also reported an attack by Ukrainian sea drones on its warships which were escorting a civilian vessel.

Russian air defences downed 10 Ukrainian drones over Crimea on Friday morning and suppressed three more with electronic countermeasures, TASS cited the Russian defence ministry as saying.

