Ukraine takes out top-of-the-line Russian supersonic bomber Tu-22 in drone attack

A Ukrainian drone strike on an airbase in Russia’s Novograd region destroyed a long-range bomber, Tupolev Tu-22.

A Tupolev Tu-22, a bomber used extensively by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities during the ongoing war, was destroyed over the weekend at the Soltsy-2 airbase, the BCC reported.

Although not confirming that it was a Tu-22 that was destroyed, the Russian defence acknowledged the drone attack and confirmed that an aircraft was damaged.

The ministry in a statement said a “copter-type UAV” attack took place at around 10:00 Moscow time (08:00 BST) on Saturday at a “military airfield in the Novgorod region”.

“One aircraft was damaged,” it confirmed.

It also claimed “there were no casualties” in the attack.

The ministry also said that the attack caused a fire on the airfield — around 650 km from the border with Ukraine — but was extinguished soon.

Ukraine has over the months deployed many fixed-wings UAVs to attack targets inside Russia, but the description of the drone used in Saturday’s attack as a “copter-type UAV” by Russia suggests a commercially available cheap device.

The images from the attack on social media showed a large aircraft with a distinct nose that of a Tu-22. This BBC claimed the images to be credible.

The supersonic bomber codenamed “Backfire”, has been employed by Russia in the attacks on Ukrainian cities, killings hundreds of civilians.

According to Ukrainian authorities, a Tu-22 missile attack on an apartment complex in Dnipro, in January this year, left 30 people dead. They claimed that the attack was carried on by Russia’s 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment based in Soltsy-2 airbase, the airfield targeted in Saturday’s drone attack.

The Tu-22 is a cold war-era bomber. The modern version of the bomber is called Tu-22M3, which can fly at Mach 2 speed (2300/kmph) and carry a load of 24,000 kg, including unguided bombs and guided missiles.

Meanwhile, on Monday Ukraine’s defence intelligence claimed destroying another military jet in a drone attack in Russia’s Kaluga region. Russian media has also reported the attack, however, they denied any damage.

Although these attacks destroying a couple of aircraft have little effect on Moscow’s 60-strong fleet, war watchers note that these attacks highlight Ukraine’s growing ability to strike deep inside Russia.