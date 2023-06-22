Ukraine strikes Chonhar road bridge connecting Crimea with Russian-held parts of Kherson

“Gate of Crimea” or the Chonhar road bridge connecting Crimea with Russia-held parts of the southern Kherson region was hit by Ukrainian missile overnight, forcing traffic to a different route, Russian-appointed officials said.

The so-called “gate to Crimea” is one of a handful of links between Crimea – which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014 – and mainland Ukraine.

The bridge is on a route which was used by the Russian military to move between Crimea and other parts of Ukraine under its control.

Russian investigators said four missiles had been fired by Ukrainian forces at the bridge, the RIA news agency reported. It quoted a spokesman for military investigators as saying that markings found on the remains of one of the missiles suggested it had been made in France.

Ukraine has been persistent in its demand to retake Crimea and drive all Russian forces from its territory. Yuriy Sobolevsky, a Ukrainian official on the governing body for the Kherson region, said the strike was “a blow to the military logistics of the occupiers”.

“The psychological impact on the occupiers and the occupying power is even more important. There is no place on the territory of Kherson region where they can feel safe,” he said via the Telegram messaging application.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, said the road bridge had been damaged but that there were no casualties.

One picture Saldo posted on Telegram showed a large hole in the bridge’s surface with water visible beneath it and debris scattered nearby. Saldo suggested Ukraine may have used British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles for the strike.

“The Kyiv terrorists want to intimidate Kherson residents and sow panic among the population, but they will not succeed. We know how to repair bridges quickly: vehicle passage will be restored in the very near future,” he said.

“We have an answer to every move by the enemy. A link between the Kherson region and Crimea continues to operate – a reserve route has been temporarily organised for vehicular traffic.”

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea’s Russian-appointed governor, told people to stay calm and said specialists were examining the site to determine when traffic over the bridge could resume.

With inputs from Reuters

