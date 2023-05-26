Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles fired by Russia in nocturnal attacks

According to Ukrainian officials, Ukraine shot down 10 missiles and over 20 drones fired by Russia in nocturnal strikes on the capital Kyiv, the city of Dnipro, and the eastern provinces.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, a fire broke out on the outskirts of the northeastern city of Kharkiv after oil storage was hit twice, and pumping equipment for oil products was destroyed.

This month, Russia has increased missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, mostly targeting logistical and infrastructure installations ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

During the overnight strikes, the Ukrainian air force said it shot down 10 missiles fired from the Caspian Sea, 23 Iranian-made Shahed drones, and two surveillance drones.

It said a total of 17 missiles and 31 drones had been launched in the attacks, which started at around 10:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday and continued until 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Several drones and several missiles hit targets in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, officials said.

There was no immediate word of any deaths.

“It was a very difficult night. It was loud – the enemy launched a mass attack on the region with missiles and drones,” Serhiy Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, said on the Telegram messaging app. “Dnipro has suffered.”

Lysak said several houses, cars, and private companies, including a transport company and a gas station, had been damaged. A worker at the gas station was hurt.

Officials in Kyiv said the roof of a shopping mall, a private house and several cars had been damaged.

The governor of the Kharkiv region also reported damage to several private houses and industrial facilities.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion 15 months ago, has launched hundreds of missile attacks since last October, seeking to destroy critical infrastructure and power facilities.

It has shifted the focus of its missile strikes to try to disrupt preparation for a Ukrainian counterattack, military officials have said.

