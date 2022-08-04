Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainians throw twig bricks to clear booby traps, Watch Videos

Videos showing the same have lately surfaced on social media. The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for more than 5 months now

Civilians and soldiers in Ukraine threw twig bricks in an attempt to clear the landmines left behind by the Russian army. Videos showing the same have lately surfaced on social media. The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for more than 5 months now.

Russia was able to invade some areas of the country, but failed to capture major cities. Russia had to retreat because of the stiff resistance, which was made possible not just by the Ukrainian army but also civilians.

Hundreds of explosives and land mines have been hidden as booby traps in homes, beaches, and other places. Soldiers use special equipment to defuse the mines and also use body armour.

But in the absence of proper gear, the Ukrainian army and civilians have adopted different alternatives. They are using materials which are locally available to detonate the landmines.

Recently, in a video shared on Twitter, a soldier was seen throwing a brick on land covered with sticks. After the brick lands on it, an explosion occurs.

Have a look at this video:

I would like to emphasises that "throw a brick on it" is not a recommended way to dispose of PFM-1 anti-personnel mines. pic.twitter.com/v3zvFGMN53 — Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) August 2, 2022

Nick Waters, who shared this video, captioned his post saying, “I would like to emphasise that "throw a brick on it" is not a recommended way to dispose of PFM-1 anti-personnel mines.” Another video was shared in the comments of this tweet in which a man dressed in an army suit throws a tire on a mine and it propels the tire back in the air after the explosion.

Have a look at this video:

Throwing tires at anti personnel mines isn’t what I would call the best method of disposal 😂😂😂 it appears to be a PFM-1 pic.twitter.com/AK8LDGb1TD — Js (@JSukraine2022) July 31, 2022

Similar videos have been gaining a lot of traction on social media lately.

In the latest development of the conflict, Ukraine has said that Russia is creating a military strike force aiming towards President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih. It has also warned that new offensive operations could be getting prepared by Moscow in Southern Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces were looking out for basements in the Black Sea region of Kherson and have used Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike on Russian supply lines and ammunition dumps.

