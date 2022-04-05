Ukraine-Russia war: UK man purchases 3-bedroom property to help Ukrainian family in need

The UK man took to social media and expressed his intent of sponsoring refugees, after which he got connected with a Ukrainian family of four, who fled from Ukraine two weeks ago.

With many Ukrainian citizens fleeing to safer places amid the ongoing Russian invasion, people from other countries have taken it upon themselves to help Ukrainians in every way possible. One of them is Jamie Hughes from Wales.

Hughes made news after he purchased a three-bedroom property worth £100,000 in Wrexham to support the Ukrainians, leaving their country in wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The UK man took to social media and expressed his intent of sponsoring refugees, after which he got connected with a Ukrainian family of four, who fled from Ukraine two weeks ago.

According to BBC, Hughes found 'fantastic' Renatta, a woman who has helped in providing shelter to 53 refugees, when he took to Facebook offering to sponsor a refugee family.

The property owner then came in touch with Maria, who was forced to flee Ukraine after bombing started, nearly 10 miles away from her house.

As per the BBC report, Maria along with her sons aged 10, 12 and 14 should move in by 10 April, if their visa confirmation happens on time. Maria used to work in the anaesthetics department of a hospital in Ukraine.

At present, the community is doing all that is possible to get the house in order for Maria and her family's arrival.

Reacting to the move, one social media user said, "This is so lovely" while another conveyed her intent to help in the form of donations for clothing and housing.

Hughes is now trying to furnish the house with the help of his friend Julie Simkins, who also appealed to the community members on social media to volunteer and paint the house and also help with its furnishing.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, a number of initiatives have been undertaken both at individual and macro levels. Let us know your thoughts about Hughes' approach to helping this Ukrainian refugee family in times of crisis.