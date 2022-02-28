live

Ukraine Russia war news Live Updates: Google restricts Map service in Ukraine; war claims 'Mriya'

Ukraine Russia war news Live Updates: Google disables some live traffic data for Ukraine in its Google Maps service for the safety of the local community

FP Staff February 28, 2022 09:52:14 IST
Ukraine Russia war news Live Updates: Google restricts Map service in Ukraine; war claims 'Mriya'

Ukrainian soldiers walk past debris of a burning military truck on a street in Kyiv on Saturday, 26 February 2022. AP

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Feb 28, 2022 - 09:48 (IST)

Ukraine Russia war 

Google restricts Map service in Ukraine

Google on Monday disabled some live traffic data for Ukraine in its Google Maps service, saying the decision was made in consultation with people on the ground for the safety of the local community, The New York Times reported.

Feb 28, 2022 - 09:44 (IST)

Ukraine Russia war 

Fifth Operation Ganga flight lands in Delhi

The fifth Operation Ganga flight carrying 249 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reaches Delhi airport, reported ANI.

Feb 28, 2022 - 09:31 (IST)

Ukraine Russia war 

MEA activates OpGanga Helpline on Twitter

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday activated a dedicated Twitter handle, "OpGanga Helpline" (@opganga), to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine. The mission to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine has been named as "Operation Ganga". India has already set up round-the-clock "control centres" in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through border-crossing points with these countries.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Poland are: +48225400000,+48795850877 and +48792712511. Those requiring help can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com, according to the MEA. The helpline numbers of the control room in Romania are: +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631 and +40741528123. The email address for contacting the control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com.

The MEA said Indians can contact the control room in Hungary on phone numbers +36 308517373, +36 13257742 and +36 13257743. It also has a WhatsApp number: +36 308517373 for assistance. The helpline numbers of the control room in Slovakia are +421 252631377, +421 252962916 and +421 951697560. The email address is hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.

Feb 28, 2022 - 09:23 (IST)

Ukraine Russia war 

War claims 'Mriya'

According to Ukrainian officials, the world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The enormous aircraft, named "Mriya," or "dream" in Ukrainian, was parked at an airfield near Kyiv when it was attacked.

"Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter.

Feb 28, 2022 - 08:16 (IST)

Ukraine Russia war 

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, even as New Delhi welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border.
 
 
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving the way for the General Assembly to meet on the crisis as soon as Monday. India, China and the UAE abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution. This will be only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

Updated Date: February 28, 2022 09:53:02 IST

