This comes after the Ukrainian president asking repeatedly for the country to be admitted to the European Union as it fights off Russian forces amid a full-scale invasion

Auto refresh feeds

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving the way for the General Assembly to meet on the crisis as soon as Monday. India, China and the UAE abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution. This will be only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, even as New Delhi welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border.

"Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter.

The enormous aircraft, named "Mriya," or "dream" in Ukrainian, was parked at an airfield near Kyiv when it was attacked.

According to Ukrainian officials, the world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The MEA said Indians can contact the control room in Hungary on phone numbers +36 308517373, +36 13257742 and +36 13257743. It also has a WhatsApp number: +36 308517373 for assistance. The helpline numbers of the control room in Slovakia are +421 252631377, +421 252962916 and +421 951697560. The email address is hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Poland are: +48225400000,+48795850877 and +48792712511. Those requiring help can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com, according to the MEA. The helpline numbers of the control room in Romania are: +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631 and +40741528123. The email address for contacting the control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday activated a dedicated Twitter handle, "OpGanga Helpline" (@opganga), to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine. The mission to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine has been named as "Operation Ganga". India has already set up round-the-clock "control centres" in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through border-crossing points with these countries.

Google on Monday disabled some live traffic data for Ukraine in its Google Maps service, saying the decision was made in consultation with people on the ground for the safety of the local community, The New York Times reported.

The ruble was indicated to be down 27 per cent at 114.33 per dollar in offshore trading, according to Bloomberg News

Russia's ruble plunged nearly 30 per cent against the dollar on Monday after world powers imposed fresh, harsher sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

According to News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a high level meeting now on the Ukraine crisis. There is a possibility that some ministers from the Government of India may go to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations.

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen VK Singh to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, government sources tell News18.

According to ANI, NCP chief Sharad Pawar spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone and discussed evacuation of Indian students stuck in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Discussions also held on evacuations via Belgorod (Russia) route. Matter of aiding students stuck at Romania-Poland border was also discussed.

According to Russia Today, Brazil has refused to pick sides in the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, pledging to remain neutral as the US, EU, UK, and allies continue to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia, accusing it of “unprovoked” aggression.

The Dalai Lama on Monday said he was "deeply saddened" by the conflict in Ukraine, as the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader called for peace and "mutual understanding", according to CNN. "War is outdated — non-violence is the only way," the highest Tibetan spritual leader said in a statement.

British oil giant BP said on Sunday that it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company. BP has held a 19.75 per cent stake in Rosneft since 2013. The British company also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft's board.

The embassy advised that, with this in mind, US citizens “should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available.” It also reiterated that the US State Department’s current travel advisory for Russia was ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’.

In an advisory on Sunday, the US Embassy noted that “an increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines” in response to Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

The United States Embassy in Russia encouraged Americans to leave the country as soon as possible, calling on them to prepare a “contingency plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.”

The AFP reported citing Russian agencies that Russia's central bank has hiked key interest rate to 20 per cent

Singpore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in the country's Parliament​ on Monday that his country will impose “appropriate sanctions and restrictions” on Russia and called the Russian invasion of Ukraine “unprovoked” and a “clear and gross violation of the international norms". Balakrishnan said that Singapore intended to “act in concert” with other countries to take a strong stance.

"Russian aviation has gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine," Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman, said in a statement as per CNN.

The Russian military claimed on Monday that it has gained control over Ukrainian airspace.

"We appeal to the people of Kyiv. All civilians in the city can freely leave the capital of Ukraine along the Kyiv-Vasilkov (Vasylkiv) highway. This route is open and safe," Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense, said in a statement. "Once again, I want to emphasize that the armed forces of the Russian Federation strike only military targets. The civilian population is not in danger."

The Ukrainian presidency on Monday said that the Ukrainian delegation including Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi among others arrived at the designated area at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for talks with Russia.

“Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and airstrikes,” Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, warning that “the real figures are, I fear, considerably higher.”

The UN human rights chief said Monday that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, had been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion five days ago, warning the true numbers were likely far higher.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency and Federal Tourism Agency announced on Sunday that they are collaborating with the Russian Foreign Ministry to evacuate Russians from European countries that are continuing to impose sanctions on Russia by blocking Russian aircraft from their airspaces.

The Russian government has announced that it is developing a plan to evacuate its citizens from Europe, after a number of European countries closed their airspace to all Russian airlines as a result of Moscow’s military conflict with Kiev, reported Russian media outlet Russia Today.

Ukraine demanded an “immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops” on Monday as the country’s delegation arrived for talks with Russia at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, a statement from the Ukrainian presidency said. The delegation includes several high-ranking officials.

The FSB is calling upon all those who have come into contact with individuals that could potentially be used by the Ukrainian special services to conduct subversive activities against Russia’s security to step forward and share this information.

According to a Sputnik News report citing information from the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, Ukrainians are increasingly reporting attempts by Kyiv to use their compatriots living and working in Russia for sabotage operations inside the country.

Ukrainians say Kyiv attempting to use them for sabotage in Russia

"We appeal to the European Union to urgently admit Ukraine using a new procedure. We are grateful to partners for standing with us. But our goal is to be with all Europeans and, to be equal to them. I am sure we deserve it. I am sure it is possible," Zelensky said in his latest video message.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to "urgently admit Ukraine" to the bloc on Monday.

The Russian Central Bank further said it would announce the opening times for Tuesday on the day, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

“Due to the current situation, the Bank of Russia has decided not to open a stock market section, a derivatives market section, or a derivatives market section on the Moscow Exchange today,” the statement from the bank read.

The Russian Central Bank said that Moscow's stock exchange will not open Monday after the ruble free fall due to Western sanctions.

It informed those concerned that weekend curfew has been lifted in Kyiv and advised all students to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. It said that Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations and that for students stranded on the left side of Dnipro, there are metros and buses functioning which can be used to move to the train station for onward movement.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued a second advisory to all Indian nationals/students in Ukraine today as on 28 February 2022.

The Russian currency plunged about 30% against the U.S. dollar Monday after Western nations announced moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia's use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The exchange rate later recovered ground after swift action by Russia's central bank.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has reported to Putin that command posts of all of Russia’s nuclear forces have been boosted with additional personnel. The Defense Ministry said that the high alert status applies to all components of Russian nuclear forces — the Strategic Missile Forces that oversee land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Northern and Pacific Fleets that have submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles, and the long-range aviation that has a fleet of nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

The Russian military says its nuclear deterrent forces have been put on high alert in line with President Vladimir Putin’s order.

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield.

Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

"Heart-wrenching videos of young students' plight circulating on social media show that our boys and girls were being brutalised on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his good offices to bring back Indians stuck in the eastern European country.

"We have received data of 508 persons so far," Additional Director General of Police M F Farooqui said.

These details, shared with the respective district administrations, were sent to the central government to ensure their evacuation, they said.

Families of over 500 students stranded in war-torn Ukraine have shared their details with the authorities in Punjab, officials said on Monday.

The Ukrainian embassy in Oslo, Norway, told Danish broadcaster DR Monday that they suspect a cyber attack may have caused the problem. DR said the Ukrainian foreign ministry’s site also was down.

The websites of Ukrainian embassies appeared to be down in several western countries including Denmark, Britain, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

It added that planes from those countries could only enter Russia’s airspace with special permission.

The move, announced Monday by the state aviation agency, follows a decision by the EU and Canada over the weekend to close their skies to the Russian planes in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has closed its airspace to carriers from 36 nations, including European countries and Canada, responding in kind to their move to close their respective airspaces to all Russian aircraft.

French authorities are also seeking to identify other Russian individuals who could be added into the EU list of people targeted by sanctions due to “their proximity with the Russian leadership,” he added.

Le Maire said France is in the process of listing property including financial assets, real estate, yachts and luxury cars.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says France is getting ready to seize all assets of Russian officials and business leaders who are being targeted by EU sanctions.

"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible."

"We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure," the 44-year-old leader said in a new video address.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged the European Union to grant his country "immediate" membership, as Russia's assault against the pro-Western country went into its fifth day.

A tense calm reigned Monday in Kyiv, explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine, and terrified Ukrainian families huddled overnight in shelters, basements or corridors.

As outgunned but determined Ukrainian forces slowed the Russian advance and sanctions crippled the Russian economy, the military confirmed that its nuclear forces were on high alert, following President Vladimir Putin’s order. While that raised the unimaginable specter of nuclear conflict, it was unclear what practical effect it had.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II but met unexpectedly stiff resistance.

"This is a big step for Switzerland," Cassis told a press conference, after the neutral Alpine nation had for days hesitated over whether to join the international move to sanction Moscow over the attack on its neighbour.

Traditionally neutral Switzerland will adopt all the sanctions that the European Union has already imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Monday.

President Vladimir Putin raged against the West as he convened a meeting with officials including central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina and the CEO of Russia's largest lender Sberbank, German Gref, to address what the Kremlin called a new "economic reality".

The ruble collapsed Monday, Russians sought to withdraw their savings and a prominent tycoon urged an end to "state capitalism" in Russia as the country reeled from the effects of Western sanctions over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been scheduled to address the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament in person Tuesday, and had also been due to give a press conference.

Russia's foreign minister has cancelled a trip to the United Nations in Geneva due to the "anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by EU countries, Russia's mission in Geneva said Monday.

"It is necessary to change the economic policy, it is necessary to end all this state capitalism," Deripaska said on messaging app Telegram, demanding "explanations" from officials on what was going to happen to the economy in the next three months.

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska on Monday said it was time to put an end to "all this state capitalism" and change policies as the country's economy reeled from the effects of Western sanctions over Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

London’s Evening Standard on Monday features a front-page statement by Lebedev headlined “President Putin, please stop this war,” alongside an Associated Press photo of medics battling to save a 6-year-old girl killed by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Lebedev wrote: “As a Russian citizen I plead with you to stop Russians killing their Ukrainian brothers and sisters. As a British citizen I ask you to save Europe from war.”

Russia-born media mogul Evgeny Lebedev has used the pages of a British newspaper he owns to implore Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.

The decision opened the way for FIFA, the governing body of soccer, to exclude Russia from a World Cup qualifying playoff match on March 24. Poland has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia.

The IOC said it was needed to "protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

In a sweeping move to isolate and condemn Russia after invading Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies on Monday to exclude the country's athletes and officials from international events.

The European Central Bank said Monday that Vienna-based Sberbank Europe AG and its branches in Slovenia and Croatia are failing or likely to fail after they "experienced significant deposit outflows" because of the impact to their reputation from the conflict.

Faced with a rush of people withdrawing money, Sberbank and the Russian bank's subsidiaries in southeastern and central Europe are facing closures or takeovers following international sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh, who will be flying as India's "special envoys" to spearhead evacuation efforts, were present in the evening meeting, besides External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and top bureaucrats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening chaired a second high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis after it was decided in an earlier meeting to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of the war-hit nation to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there.

Amnesty International said cluster bombs hit a preschool in northeastern Ukraine on Friday that was being used to shelter civilians, killing three people, including a child.

Rights groups have called on Russia to stop using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying fatal strikes using the indiscriminate weapons on a hospital and a school could constitute war crimes.

Sharing a video of a student stranded in Ukraine, the Wayanad MP tweeted, "Conditions of Indians stranded in Ukraine are worsening. Yet, GOI is not taking effective steps to bring them home. As usual, PM is MIA (missing in action)." In the video, the student can be seen sharing the name of an official who allegedly works at the Indian embassy. The students alleged that the official kept "rejecting call" even after they shared videos of girls being allegedly beaten at the Romanian border.

Levelling allegation against Indian government of not taking effective steps to bring Indians stranded in Ukraine amid ongoing Russian military operations in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "missing in action."

"The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas," Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, saying, "As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services. Currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded", he said. On Sunday morning, two large explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

At least 11 people were killed and a dozen others were injured in Russian shelling on Ukraine's Kharkiv city on Monday, the regional governor said.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Demilitarisation of Ukraine, Western recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and ensuring neutral status of Ukraine are keys to ending fighting, said Putin to Macron.

A decree signed by Putin also said that exporters would be required to hold at least 80 per cent of revenue in rubles in a move to prop up the Russian economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday banned residents from transferring money abroad as part of measures to prop up the ruble which has plummeted in value as a result of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We agreed to keep the negotiations going," the Russian delegation head, Vladimir Medinsky said.

"The delegations are returning to their capitals for consultations and have discussed the possibility of meeting for a second round of negotiations soon," Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said.

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia will return to their capital cities for consultations and have plans for fresh talks, both sides announced Monday after meeting for their first talks since the outbreak of war last week.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union, announces Parliament of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/n6JDfh1G6k

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Demilitarisation of Ukraine, Western recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and ensuring neutral status of Ukraine are keys to ending fighting, said Putin to Macron.

PM @narendramodi chaired a high level meet,his second today,to review the ongoing efforts under #OperationGanga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. PM said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe & secure.

A decree signed by Putin also said that exporters would be required to hold at least 80 per cent of revenue in rubles in a move to prop up the Russian economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday banned residents from transferring money abroad as part of measures to prop up the ruble which has plummeted in value as a result of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We agreed to keep the negotiations going," the Russian delegation head, Vladimir Medinsky said.

"The delegations are returning to their capitals for consultations and have discussed the possibility of meeting for a second round of negotiations soon," Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said.

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia will return to their capital cities for consultations and have plans for fresh talks, both sides announced Monday after meeting for their first talks since the outbreak of war last week.

We are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all. The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons.

Video shared on social media shows explosions in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Ukraine’s military said that Russian attacks in residential areas had killed dozens of people and left hundreds wounded ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qanRYQO9nv

Ukraine Russia war news Live Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening chaired a second high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis after it was decided in an earlier meeting to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of the war-hit nation to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there

UEFA is set to suspend Russian teams from all competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a report Monday by German sports agency SID, an AFP subsidiary.

The first Russian team affected would be Spartak Moscow, who face RB Leipzig away in a Europa League last 16, first-leg tie on 10 March.

The Russian women's national team would also be excluded from the European Championship due to be hosted by England this July.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II but met unexpectedly stiff resistance

The Russian Central Bank said that Moscow's stock exchange will not open Monday after the ruble free fall due to Western sanctions.

“Due to the current situation, the Bank of Russia has decided not to open a stock market section, a derivatives market section, or a derivatives market section on the Moscow Exchange today,” the statement from the bank read.

The Russian Central Bank further said it would announce the opening times for Tuesday on the day, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to "urgently admit Ukraine" to the bloc on Monday.

"We appeal to the European Union to urgently admit Ukraine using a new procedure. We are grateful to partners for standing with us. But our goal is to be with all Europeans and, to be equal to them. I am sure we deserve it. I am sure it is possible," Zelensky said in his latest video message.

The Ukrainian president also spoke with the presidents of Portugal, Lithuania, France and Poland as well as the prime ministers of Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom, he said.

Peace talks in Belarus have started between Russia and Ukraine, reports Sputnik News.

According to a Sputnik News report citing information from Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, Ukrainians are increasingly reporting attempts by Kiev to use their compatriots living and working in Russia for sabotage operations inside the country.

The FSB is calling upon all those who have come into contact with individuals that could potentially be used by the Ukrainian special services to conduct subversive activities against Russia’s security to step forward and share this information.

Four Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh are set to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, government sources said on Monday. While Puri is travelling to Hungary, Singh will go to Poland, they added. On the other hand, Scindia will look at Romania, and Moldova as Rijiju will coordinate operations in Slovakia.

Ukraine demanded an “immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops” on Monday as the country’s delegation arrived for talks with Russia at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, a statement from the Ukrainian presidency said. The delegation includes several high-ranking officials.

"We have further isolated Russia from the international financial system this morning. Working with our partners, and the G7, we are determined to impose the most severe economic measures possible against President Putin for his abhorrent campaign against Ukraine. Putin must fail," tweets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Ukrainian presidency on Monday said that the Ukrainian delegation including Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi among others arrived at the designated area at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for talks with Russia.

"We appeal to the people of Kyiv. All civilians in the city can freely leave the capital of Ukraine along the Kyiv-Vasilkov (Vasylkiv) highway. This route is open and safe," Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense, said in a statement. "Once again, I want to emphasize that the armed forces of the Russian Federation strike only military targets. The civilian population is not in danger."

The bulk of Russian ground forces are still more than 30 kilometres (about 19 miles) north of Kyiv, the UK's Ministry of Defence said in a tweet on Monday.

The Russian military claimed on Monday that it has gained control over Ukrainian airspace.

"Russian aviation has gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine," Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman, said in a statement as per CNN.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in the country's Parliament​ on Monday that his country will impose “appropriate sanctions and restrictions” on Russia and called the Russian invasion of Ukraine “unprovoked” and a “clear and gross violation of the international norms". Balakrishnan said that Singapore intended to “act in concert” with other countries to take a strong stance.

The AFP reported citing Russian agencies that Russia's central bank has hiked key interest rate to 20 per cent

The United States Embassy in Russia encouraged Americans to leave the country as soon as possible, calling on them to prepare a “contingency plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.”

In an advisory on Sunday, the US Embassy noted that “an increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines” in response to Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

The embassy advised that, with this in mind, US citizens “should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available.” It also reiterated that the US State Department’s current travel advisory for Russia was ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’.

British oil giant BP said on Sunday that it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company. BP has held a 19.75 per cent stake in Rosneft since 2013. The British company also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft's board.

The Dalai Lama on Monday said he was "deeply saddened" by the conflict in Ukraine, as the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader called for peace and "mutual understanding", according to CNN. "War is outdated — non-violence is the only way," he said in a statement.

According to Russia Today, Brazil has refused to pick sides in the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, pledging to remain neutral as the US, EU, UK, and allies continue to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia, accusing it of “unprovoked” aggression.

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen VK Singh to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, government sources tell News18.

According to News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a high-level meeting now on the Ukraine crisis. There is a possibility that some ministers from the Government of India may go to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations.

Russia's ruble plunged nearly 30 per cent against the dollar on Monday after world powers imposed fresh, harsher sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The ruble was indicated to be down 27 per cent at 114.33 per dollar in offshore trading, according to Bloomberg News.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday activated a dedicated Twitter handle, "OpGanga Helpline" (@opganga), to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine. The mission to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine has been named as "Operation Ganga". India has already set up round-the-clock "control centres" in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through border-crossing points with these countries.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Poland are: +48225400000,+48795850877 and +48792712511. Those requiring help can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com, according to the MEA. The helpline numbers of the control room in Romania are: +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631 and +40741528123. The email address for contacting the control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com.

The MEA said Indians can contact the control room in Hungary on phone numbers +36 308517373, +36 13257742 and +36 13257743. It also has a WhatsApp number: +36 308517373 for assistance. The helpline numbers of the control room in Slovakia are +421 252631377, +421 252962916 and +421 951697560. The email address is hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.According to Ukrainian officials, the world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The enormous aircraft, named "Mriya," or "dream" in Ukrainian, was parked at an airfield near Kyiv when it was attacked.

"Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter.

India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, even as New Delhi welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border.

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving the way for the General Assembly to meet on the crisis as soon as Monday. India, China and the UAE abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution. This will be only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold the vote on the emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This comes two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its "aggression" against Ukraine.