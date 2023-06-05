Ukraine-Russia war: ‘Anti-Putin Russian saboteurs killing civilians, crippling children in Belgorod’

Anti-Putin saboteurs have been “killing civilians and crippling children” as they forayed into a local settlement in Belgorod region where they are allegedly engaged in fighting with the Russian forces, governor Viacheslav Gladkov claimed.

The governor of the Belgorod region further said that he hoped all members of the group from Ukraine would be killed.

“I saw the appeal of scoundrels, bast**ds, murderers and fascists who allegedly want to meet with me, offering a conversation in exchange for prisoners. In fact, a group of sabouteurs went in, there is a battle in Novaya Tavolzhanka,” Gladkov said.

“I hope that they will all be destroyed. It cannot be otherwise. Every day civilians die at the hands of these fascists, we bury them every day. Crippled children and dead old people – that’s their handiwork,” he said in a video address, responding to Denis Nikitin, the leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a neo-Nazi group of Russian nationals fighting on Kyiv’s side.

The ‘Freedom of Russian Legion’ and ‘Russian Volunteer Corps’, have struck deep inside Russian territory.

The mission of Freedom of Russian Legion, an anti-Kremlin militia group, serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is “to liberate Russia from Putin-ism.”

Also Read: Belgorod Conundrum: Pro-Ukraine anti-Putin saboteurs sting Russia, strike behind enemy lines

Formed weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started in February last year, these Russian fighters claimed to have seized settlements in the Belgorod region, situated close to the Ukrainian border.

They even conducted an incursion into the Grayvoronsky District of Belgorod Region and managed to briefly capture two villages — Kozinka, and Gora-Podol, before encountering a swift response from the Russian military, resulting in significant casualties for the attackers.

After these attack, the Russian Defence Ministry declared that the shootout had resulted in the destruction of “over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armoured combat vehicles, and five pickup trucks.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.