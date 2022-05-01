Ukraine-Russia war: Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Lviv, meets children
The Hollywood actress, who is an UN humanitarian, had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment
Lviv: Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram.
According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie — who has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011 — had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April.
The attack in the eastern Ukrainian city appeared to deliberately target a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more.
"She was very moved by (the children's) stories," Kozytskyy wrote. "One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she'd had."
He said Jolie also visited a boarding school, talk with students and took photos with them, adding "she promised she would come again."
According to Kozytskyy, Jolie also met with evacuees arriving at Lviv's central railway station, as well as with Ukrainian volunteers providing the new arrivals with medical help and counseling,
"The visit was a surprise to us all," he wrote. "Plenty of people who saw Ms. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since Feb. 24, Ukraine has shown the entire world that there are plenty of incredible things here."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ukraine war: Russians shift elite military units from Mariupol to the new battlegrounds
In Mariupol, Russian state TV showed the flag of the pro-Moscow Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was the city's highest point, its TV tower
Ukraine accuses Russia of planning to 'falsify' independence vote in occupied regions
In March, Kyiv had accused Moscow of planning a referendum in Kherson similar to a 2014 Crimea poll, which was condemned as illegal by Ukraine's government and the West
Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin hails 'liberation' of Mariupol
Taking full control of Mariupol on the Azov Sea would be a major strategic victory for Russia, helping it to connect annexed Crimea to the territories of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine