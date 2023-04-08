Ukraine ready to resume energy exports first time in six months

Kyiv: Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is beginning to function again as the nation has now started exporting electricity for the first time in six months.

Last October, Russia started its protracted and planned assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Power outages and planned blackouts resulted, putting villages and cities in the dark during the winter.

Ukraine will be able to sell its excess electricity once more after being ordered to halt exports.

Although domestic clients are still given precedence, energy minister Herman Halushchenko signed an executive order authorising the shipments.

Since almost two months, the system has been producing surplus capacity, according to him, and Ukrainians are not subject to any limits.

“The most challenging winter is over,” Mr. Halushchenko declared on Friday.

He said the next step is to begin exporting electricity, which will enable us to draw in more financial support for the essential rebuilding of the damaged and devastated energy infrastructure.

He also lauded the engineers’ and worldwide collaborators’ “titanic work” in repairing the system.

Residents in Ukraine told the BBC last month that power supply were become more dependable.

Ukrenergo, the company in charge of running the nation’s energy grid, has cautioned that Ukraine cannot rely on Russian attacks ceasing.

On Saturday, Ukrenergo reported that Russia has so far throughout the war launched more than 1,200 missiles and drones at its energy installations.

The attack, according to the report, was the biggest attempt to bring down the electricity infrastructure of a European nation.

This winter, with power outages and frigid temperatures, some residents were forced to use “resilience centres” in cities around Ukraine to stay warm.

Power, heat, and essential supplies like food and medications were all delivered by the hubs.

Since Russia started attacking energy infrastructure, all of Ukraine’s thermal and hydroelectric power plants have suffered damage.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe, located in Zaporizhzhia, is now under Russian authority, and Kyiv has lost control of it.

By the end of the year, Ukraine had stated in June 2022 that it hoped to earn €1.5 billion (£1.33 billion) from electricity exports to the EU, which has been the country’s primary energy export market since the war started.

