Ukraine, Poland to launch joint production of Soviet-era tank shells

Kyiv: Ukraine on Thursday announced that it would start a joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Poland.

The collaboration will take place between Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Ukraine’s state arms producer.

According to Ukroboronprom, Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition as the country combats Russian troops that launched a full-scale invasion more than 13 months ago.

“In line with the agreement, new production lines to produce large numbers of ammunition for 125-mm tank guns are planned,” the company said in a statement. The agreement was signed during President Volodymyr Zelenskky’s recent visit to Poland on Wednesday.

The war-torn country will provide the technology and send its specialists to Polish cities where production facilities will be located given high security risks, since Russia has carried out long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine throughout the duration of the war.

Ukroboronprom’s officials have said Russia has constantly attacked arms facilities, forcing it to move production to safer areas and hence Polish cities are being selected to house the production of the shells.

In February, Ukraine’s state arms producer announced it had started producing ammunition with a NATO country in central Europe.

Ukraine depended heavily on weapons and ammunition supplies from its Western allies during the war. Ukrainian military commanders constantly stress the need for more ammunition at the frontlines.

