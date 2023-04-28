Ukraine offensive preparations 'coming to an end', military 'ready': Defence minister

Ukraine’s military is ready for a highly-anticipated offensive against Russia, said Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Friday.

“Preparations are coming to an end. In addition to being provided a weapon, it must be mastered. Equipment has been promised, prepared and partially delivered. In a global sense, we’re ready,” he told reporters in Kyiv.

Reznikov statement came mere hours after a series of Russian air strikes on several cities across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv, killed at least 19 people.

According to Ukrainian officials, 17 people including a child were killed in an attack that hit a block of flats in the central city of Uman.

A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed in the city of Dnipro, the local mayor said.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry said its military had targeted Ukrainian army reserve units with the strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the apartment block was among 10 residential buildings that were damaged in Uman.

