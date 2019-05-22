Ukraine may submit any Russia peace deal to referendum: presidential official

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine may submit any preliminary peace deal agreed with Russia to the Ukrainian people for a referendum, the new head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration told the 112 TV news channel on Tuesday.

Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass region in a conflict that has killed 13,000 people since 2014. Ukraine also wants Russia to return Crimea, which Moscow annexed the same year.

"On the question of reaching peace agreements with Russia, we are considering holding a popular referendum," Andriy Bogdan said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.