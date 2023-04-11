Ukraine looks for more troops as spring offensive nears

New Delhi: Ukraine is looking for new soldiers ahead of a much-anticipated spring offensive, which is causing anxiety among the country’s unmobilised men, reported The Washington Post.

Following heavy casualties sustained during the battle of Bakhmut, where both Russia and Ukraine continue to rack up mounting losses, the Ukrainian army requires more manpower.

To support Ukraine’s anticipated counteroffensive, which is likely to be based around seasoned troops using promised Western equipment anticipated to arrive in the upcoming months, more manpower is required as soon as possible.

As a result, according to The Washington Post, Ukrainians are beginning to understand that they might soon be called up for service.

Casting director Sasha (35), told The Washington Post that if the war continues for another year, everyone will be drafted into the military. Sasha is preparing for this possibility by enrolling in private military training courses.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine at the start of the conflict, making it nearly impossible for men between the ages of 18 and 60 to leave the nation. Almost any man within that radius could be called up to fight under the country’s current mobilisation regulations.

Since Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian army has relied heavily on volunteers who are eager to protect their homeland. However, the country seems to be more aggressively pursuing those who haven’t yet put their hat in the ring as the volunteer pool begins to dry up, according to The Washington Post.

Oleksii Kruchukov, a 46-year-old washer repairman, told The Washington Post that after getting into a street brawl, he was told to report to a Kyiv recruitment office. He told the publication that after completing his military training, he expects to be deployed to the front lines.

With inputs from agencies

