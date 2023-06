Ukraine keeps up pressure following Russian declaration of victory in Bakhmut

Ukrainian battalion commander Oleg Shiryaev, who was watching images from a drone camera overhead, alerted his soldiers in adjacent trenches that Russian forces were moving across a field towards a clump of trees outside the city of Bakhmut.

The commander of the 228th Battalion of the 127th Kharkiv Territorial Defence Brigade then directed the formation of a mortar crew. A target had been set. An explosion carved a fresh hole in an already pockmarked mountainside, and a mortar tube emitted a loud orange blast.

“We are moving forward,” Shiryaev said after at least one drone image showed a Russian fighter struck down. “We fight for every tree, every trench, every dugout.”

After the bloodiest, longest struggle since their full-scale invasion of Ukraine started 15 months ago, Russian soldiers declared victory in the eastern city last month. Shiryaev and other Ukrainian defenders, however, are not fleeing. Instead, they are maintaining pressure and carrying on the battle from positions on Bakhmut’s western periphery.

The setback provides Moscow’s military leaders something more to consider before the eagerly expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, which is starting to take form.

Hanna Maliar, the deputy defence minister for Ukraine, claimed that although Russia tried to give the appearance of peace surrounding Bakhmut, artillery firing is still ongoing at levels comparable to those at the height of the war to retake the city. She claimed that a new phase of the conflict has begun.

“The battle for the Bakhmut area hasn’t stopped; it is ongoing, just taking different forms,” said Maliar, dressed in her characteristic fatigues in an interview at a military media centre in Kyiv. Russian forces are now trying — but failing — to oust Ukrainian fighters from the “dominant heights” overlooking Bakhmut.

“We are holding them very firmly,” she said.

From the Kremlin’s perspective, the area around Bakhmut is just part of the more than 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) front line that the Russian military must hold. That task could be made more difficult by the withdrawal of the mercenaries from the private military contractor Wagner Group who helped take control of the city. They will be replaced with Russian soldiers.

For Ukrainian forces, recent work has been opportunistic — trying to wrest small gains from the enemy and taking strategic positions, notably from two flanks on the northwest and southwest, where the Ukrainian 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has been active, officials said.

Russia had envisioned the capture of Bakhmut as partial fulfilment of its ambition to seize control of the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine’s industrial heartland. Now, its forces have been compelled to regroup, rotate fighters and rearm just to hold the city. Wagner’s owner announced a pullout after acknowledging the loss of more than 20,000 of his men.

Maliar described the nine-month struggle against Wagner forces in nearly existential terms: “If they had not been destroyed during the defence of Bakhmut, one can imagine that all these tens of thousands would have advanced deeper into Ukrainian territory.”

The fate of Bakhmut, which lays largely in ruins, has been overshadowed in recent days by near-nightly attacks on Kyiv, a series of unclaimed drone strikes near Moscow and the growing anticipation that Ukraine’s government will try to regain ground.

But the battle for the city could still have a lingering impact. Moscow has made the most of its capture, epitomized by triumphalism in Russian media. Any slippage of Russia’s grip would be a political embarrassment for President Vladimir Putin.

Michael Kofman of the Center for Naval Analyses, a U.S. research group, noted in a podcast this week that the victory brings new challenges in holding Bakhmut.

With Wagner fighters withdrawing, Russian forces are “going to be increasingly fixed to Bakhmut … and will find it difficult to defend,” Kofman told “War on the Rocks” in an interview posted Tuesday.

“And so they may not hold on to Bakhmut, and the whole thing may have ended up being for nothing for them down the line,” he added.

A Western official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Russian airborne forces are heavily involved in replacing the departing Wagner troops — a step that is “likely to antagonize” the airborne leadership, who see the duty as a further erosion of their “previously elite status” in the military.

Ukrainian forces have clawed back slivers of territory on the flanks — a few hundred meters (yards) per day — to solidify defensive lines and seek opportunities to retake some urban parts of the city, said one Ukrainian analyst.

“The goal in Bakhmut is not Bakhmut itself, which has been turned into ruins,” military analyst Roman Svitan said by phone. The goal for the Ukrainians is to hold on to the western heights and maintain a defensive arc outside the city.

More broadly, Ukraine wants to weigh down Russian forces and capture the initiative ahead of the counteroffensive — part of what military analysts call “shaping operations” to set the terms of the battle environment and put an enemy in a defensive, reactive posture.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian forces in the east, said the strategic goal in the Bakhmut area was “to restrain the enemy and destroy as much personnel and equipment as possible” while preventing a Russian breakthrough or outflanking manoeuvre.

Analyst Mathieu Boulègue questioned whether Bakhmut would hold lessons or importance for the war ahead.

Military superiority matters, he said, but so does “information superiority” — the ability “to create subterfuge, to create obfuscation of your force, to be able to move in the shadows.”

Boulègue, a consulting fellow with the Russia and Eurasia program at the Chatham House think tank in London, said those tactics “could determine which side gains an advantage that catches the other side by surprise and turns the tide of the war.”

