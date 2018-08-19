Ukraine, Iran and human rights on agenda for talks with Putin: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would discuss the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as Iran and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on Saturday.
Standing beside Putin outside Meseberg castle, Merkel said she would also raise human rights issues and bilateral relations.
"I am of the opinion that controversial issues can only be addressed in dialogue and through dialogue," she said. The two leaders took no questions.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Andrew Roche)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 00:05 AM
