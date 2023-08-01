Ukraine, Croatia to export grain from Croatian ports as Russia withdraws Black Sea grain deal

After discussions with his Croatian counterpart in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Ukraine and Croatia have reached an agreement on potentially utilising Croatian ports along the Danube and the Adriatic Sea for exporting Ukrainian grain.

This development comes in the aftermath of Russia’s withdrawal from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which had been a crucial channel for Ukraine’s agricultural products during the ongoing war.

Kuleba emphasised the importance of establishing efficient export routes through these ports to maximize the opportunity. He also expressed gratitude for any contributions that can help unblock exports and enhance global food security, reported Reuters.

Currently, Ukraine relies on land export routes via the European Union and an alternate route via the Danube River. However, recent attacks by Russia have disrupted infrastructure along the Danube route, underscoring the need for alternative pathways.

While discussing their meeting, Kuleba mentioned that the primary topic of their talks with his Croatian counterpart was related to weapons. However, he refrained from providing further details, stating that specific agreements would be implemented in the near future.

