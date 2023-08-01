Ukraine, Croatia to export grain from Croatian ports as Russia withdraws Black Sea grain deal
This development comes in the aftermath of Russia's withdrawal from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which had been a crucial channel for Ukraine's agricultural products during the ongoing war
After discussions with his Croatian counterpart in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Ukraine and Croatia have reached an agreement on potentially utilising Croatian ports along the Danube and the Adriatic Sea for exporting Ukrainian grain.
This development comes in the aftermath of Russia’s withdrawal from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which had been a crucial channel for Ukraine’s agricultural products during the ongoing war.
Kuleba emphasised the importance of establishing efficient export routes through these ports to maximize the opportunity. He also expressed gratitude for any contributions that can help unblock exports and enhance global food security, reported Reuters.
Related Articles
Currently, Ukraine relies on land export routes via the European Union and an alternate route via the Danube River. However, recent attacks by Russia have disrupted infrastructure along the Danube route, underscoring the need for alternative pathways.
While discussing their meeting, Kuleba mentioned that the primary topic of their talks with his Croatian counterpart was related to weapons. However, he refrained from providing further details, stating that specific agreements would be implemented in the near future.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Kyiv says drones downed after Russia warns of retaliation over Moscow strike
The reported attack comes a day after Russia warned of 'tough retaliatory measures' after a drone attack on Moscow, some 500 kilometres (300 miles) from Ukraine
Ukraine using Russian oil to fuel its Western-supplied tanks
Ukrainian customs officials said that the Hungarian oil and gas giant MOL has 'doubled its sales to Ukraine in the past six months'
Russia hits Ukraine's grain for fourth day, practices seizing ships
Russia's defence ministry on Friday said its Black Sea fleet had practised firing rockets at "floating targets" and apprehending ships. Moscow's ambassador to Washington denied any plan to attack ships