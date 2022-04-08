Ukraine crisis: Husky reunited with owner after violence in Bucha; watch

The reunion, that was caught on camera, shows the injured dog bounding up to her owner after being saved from an abandoned car

As news about alleged war crimes by Russia in Bucha, Ukraine, has left people appalled, one video from the war-hit region has been melting hearts. The clip features a Husky reuniting with its owner after being rescued in Bucha. The reunion, that was caught on camera, shows the injured dog bounding up to her owner after being saved from an abandoned car.

The heartwarming video was shared by the account belwarriors, which is named named after Kastus Kalinovski - the Belarusian military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to an Indian Express report. The clip was shared with the caption “A little bit of positivity in these difficult times.” Watch the clip here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb7-aQKIlC4/?

The clip has gone viral and won much love and appreciation from users. One user commented that she was so glad that the husky reunited with her family while others added that they hoped people in the area could survive the war in Ukraine.

As reported by Daily Star, a loose translation of a Telegram post about the video states that the owner had two dogs, a Husky and a Shepherd and the owner had left them in the care of his neighbours, since they were not going to flee from Bucha.

But the neighbours had to eventually evacuate the town and left the canines out with a bag of food open for them. One of the dogs was later found by a battalion returning to the town. While the husky was rescued and reunited with its owner, the other dog was not seen by the battalion.

The recent killings of civilians in Bucha have appalled nations. In a recent statement at the UN Security Council meeting, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said that the country is deeply concerned at the worsening situation in Ukraine. He also reiterated the country's call for an immediate cessation of violence to end the crisis.