Ukraine asks Germany for Taurus cruise missiles
As the war with Russia rages on Ukraine has reportedly asked Germany to supply it with Taurus cruise missiles, an air-launched weapon with a range of some 500 km (310 miles).
According to a spokesperson for the German defence ministry, Germany received the request a few days ago, confirming a report from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. She chose not to elaborate further or assess the likelihood that Germany will give Ukraine the missiles.
If Germany provides the missiles, it will be following in the footsteps of Britain, which was the first nation to formally send long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine earlier in May.
Due to worries that Ukraine would utilise the 297-km range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles to launch attacks inside of Russia’s internationally acknowledged boundaries, the United States has so far rejected to provide Ukraine with them.
Although Ukraine has been requesting these kinds of weaponry for months, Western allies have primarily supported shorter-range weapons.
The European missile manufacturer MBDA’s Taurus has characteristics in common with those of the British Storm Shadow.
It can be used to hit high-value targets, troops or fuel dumps deep behind the front lines and has the capability to destroy hardened targets such as bunkers buried deep underground.
