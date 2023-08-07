Ukraine arrests Russian informant planning to assassinate Zelenskyy with airstrike
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced that they have arrested an individual believed to be a Russian informant, purportedly involved in planning a potential airstrike within the Mykolaiv region during the visit of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The SBU said, that the alleged informant “on the eve of the recent trip of the President of Ukraine to Mykolaiv region, was gathering intelligence about the planned visit,” reported Daily Express.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present in the region during the end of July.
According to an official statement from the SBU, the informant attempted to ascertain both the timing and specific locations along the anticipated route of the Head of State in the territory of the region.
Notably, SBU operatives intercepted information concerning the “subversive activities” of the suspect and promptly enacted additional security protocols.
Through surveillance of the individual’s communications, the SBU found that the informant was also tasked with identifying the whereabouts of electronic warfare systems and depots containing military supplies for the armed forces.
The ongoing investigation indicates that the alleged perpetrator hailed from Ochakov, a town in southern Ukraine, and had previously worked as a saleswoman in a military store situated on the territory of one of the military units of the region.
It is alleged that she travelled around the district, and captured footage of various Ukrainian facilities.
As of now, the identity of the woman remains undisclosed.
