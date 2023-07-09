Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when US President Biden meets UK politicians, royalty

A mix of grandeur and a dash of politics is on the menu for President Joe Biden’s stopover visit to the United Kingdom, where he will address the environment with King Charles III and the Ukraine crisis with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On his route to a NATO conference in Lithuania, Biden will fly to London on Sunday. He is set to meet with Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Monday before travelling to Windsor Castle to see Charles for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s burial in September.

Though this is not a full state visit complete with military honours and a palace dinner, the royal imprimatur and background of the 1,000-year-old castle help highlight the significance of the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” — challenged by Brexit but strengthened by solidarity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sunak and the president will conduct Ukraine-focused talks before both attending this week’s NATO conference in Vilnius, where the military alliance will debate how far it should open the door to Ukraine. NATO officials stated in 2008 that Ukraine will ultimately become a member, but have not provided a timeline, despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s passionate pleas.

“That is an area where the US is a little bit more hesitant than a lot of other NATO allies,” said Julie Norman, co-director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London. “There might be some closed-door discussions about where the UK is on that before going into the whole (NATO) meeting.”

The US and the UK are among the strongest Western supporters of Kyiv. Norman said that “if anything, the UK has taken a bit of a lead on some of the military commitments,” nudging the Biden administration to go further on issues including tanks and an international effort to give Ukraine F-16 fighter jets.

“I think in some ways that’s worked to Biden’s advantage as he’s gotten increased resistance at home from some wings of the Republican Party about not over-giving aid to Ukraine,” she said. “The fact that the UK is pushing and leading on this gives Biden a bit of a nudge and a bit of a strong ally support in moving ahead.”

Biden faces unease from allies including Britain about his decision to give Ukraine cluster bombs, which are banned under a convention signed by more than 120 countries, including the UK Sunak said Saturday that Britain “discourages their use.”

Determined to show unity among Ukraine’s allies, the UK has refrained from complaining about failing to secure support from Washington for Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to become the next head of NATO. Instead, the term of current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended by a year.

The transatlantic relationship has been strained in recent years by Britain’s exit from the European Union, an act Biden has made clear he thinks harmed the UK.

The president, who proudly celebrates his Irish roots, was especially concerned about the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland’s peace process. Washington was relieved when Britain and the EU struck a deal in February to settle a thorny dispute over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that shares a border with an EU member.

Biden briefly visited Belfast in April to mark 25 years since Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace agreement, before spending several days visiting ancestral hometowns in the Republic of Ireland. He irked some in the UK by saying later that he’d visited Northern Ireland to make sure “the Brits didn’t screw around.”

While some UK Conservatives are sensitive about perceived slights from the Democrat president, this is Biden’s sixth meeting with Sunak, who has been in office since October. The British leader visited Washington last month, coming away with an “Atlantic Declaration” promising closer economic cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, clean energy and critical minerals.

That was some consolation for Britain’s failure to get a free trade deal with the US, a now-buried dream of Brexit supporters.

For Sunak, standing alongside the American president provides a brief respite from his mounting domestic troubles over a stuttering economy and a fractious party. Like Biden, he faces electoral judgment next year, with a deadline of late 2024 to call a national election. UK inflation of 8.7 per cent in the year to May — double the US rate – is keeping millions of people in a cost-of-living squeeze, and the governing Conservatives lag behind Labour in opinion polls.

It’s also a profile-raising moment for 74-year-old Charles. Biden attended the late queen’s funeral in September but did not come to Charles’ coronation in May, sending first lady Jill Biden instead.

Charles doesn’t have the star power of his mother, who met 13 American presidents and made more than 100 state visits during her 70 years on the throne. But he has built up a reputation as an environmental campaigner, fighting to protect wildlife and combat climate change long before it became popular.

“Charles is an important figure in the world of green and climate energy,” said George Gross, a royal historian at King’s College London. “He’s a very familiar face. So I think that there’s no disadvantage (for) a US president being photographed next to him.”

Gross said the British monarch has no real political power but “a tremendous amount of soft power” because so many world leaders want to experience the royal mystique.

“There are things the UK government can push through Charles, if they want to, that can be said and talked about in a way that can’t be done by the prime minister in quite the same way,” he said.