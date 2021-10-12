The baby snake belongs to an endangered species, the Moellendorff Rat Snake, that is marked with striking colours which change along the snake’s body

The Chester Zoo, based in United Kingdom (UK), has shared an amazing video of a snake breaking out from the side of its egg. In a video, that has gone viral on Instagram, the rare moment of a baby snake emerging from its egg has been caught on camera.

The baby snake belongs to an endangered species, the Moellendorff Rat Snake. This species is marked with striking colors which change along the snake’s body, going from green to red with dark markings.

Chester Zoo posted the video and wrote, “Baby snakes! How amazing to see these baby snakes emerging from their eggs?”

Calling it a rare moment that has been captured on camera, the zoo stated that this was the first Moellendorff rat snake ever to hatch at the Chester Zoo. “These babies are a cause for celebration,” the caption further reads. The call for celebration was made because this species is under threat from habitat loss as their skin is used to make shoes and bags.

Watch the amazing video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUvNndPAErc/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=73de02aa-0cf5-4627-8bd3-75a195776e3f

The Instagram video has been viewed more than 28,000 times and internet users are enamored by this extraordinary moment caught on camera.

A user wrote that it was good to see some snake representation as they are fantastic animals but are often overlooked. Another user shared that they are inquisitive little critters.

Moellendorff Rat Snakes are also known as red-headed rat snakes because of their striking skin pattern. They are oviparous snakes as they hatch eggs inside their body and then give birth to live young ones afterward. Found in Northern Vietnam and Southern China, these snakes have always been on the target of poachers because of their beautiful skin patterns.