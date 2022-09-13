UK: Woman who held 'abolish monarchy' sign at King Charles' proclamation ceremony charged with criminal offence

A demonstrator who shouted at Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew as the late monarch's funeral cortege passed through Edinburgh is among those who are facing police action

New Delhi: A woman who held an “abolish monarchy” sign at a proclamation ceremony for UK’s King Charles III in Edinburgh has been charged with a criminal offence, The Independent reported.

According to the website, several arrests were made during anti-monarchy protests.

A demonstrator who shouted at Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew as the late monarch’s funeral cortege passed through Edinburgh is among those who are facing police action.

One of the arrested demonstrators told The Independent that the police action was an “outrageous assault on democracy.”

“This is a period of national mourning for the vast vast majority of the country, but the fundamental right to protest remains the keystone of our democracy,” the UK PM office told The Independent in response to the arrests.

Police respond to video of cops confronting protester

UK police have told their commanders to “respect people’s right to protest”, after a video emerged of officers escorting an anti-monarchy protester away from parliament.

“The public absolutely has a right to protest,” Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said in a statement.

“We have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue to do so,” he added.

Cundy said the “overwhelming majority of interactions” between officers and people had been “positive”, as crowds turn out in central London and other places to pay their respects after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

