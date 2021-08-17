UK woman puzzled by weight gain discovers football-sized cyst in stomach after doctor's visit
Abi Chadwick, 19, went from size 12 to size 18 in the span of a few months. Puzzled by the weight gain, she decided to go on a diet
A woman who visited a doctor after suddenly gaining a lot of weight was shocked to discover that she had a football-sized cyst in her stomach.
Abi Chadwick, 19, went from size 12 to size 18 in the span of a few months. Puzzled by the weight gain, she decided to go on a diet.
But while she lost around six kilograms, her stomach still looked bloated. Chadwick began experiencing sharp pain in her stomach in March. Recalling the pain, Chadwick said it felt like she had a stitch in her right side that felt agonising. She began having difficulties in walking or bending over.
She opted for a medical check-up after it became difficult for her to even swallow a piece of toast without feeling full. “I couldn’t eat anymore so that really took its toll,” Chadwick said. She added that people kept telling her she looked pregnant. Talking about her weight gain, Chadwick stated she "thought it was just because I was fat and there was nothing I could do so I brushed it off”.
But a visit to the doctors revealed something sinister. A series of medical tests and scans showed a 13-inch cyst in Chadwick’s stomach. The cyst was operated upon and removed in April.
Chadwick feels relieved to be free of the cyst. “I feel like myself again,’ she said. ‘I’m yet to see anyone that’s had one that big.”
She believed the cyst had been growing inside of her since the time of her birth. She felt it would have been terrifying if the cyst had ruptured.
also read
Snake bites man in Odisha, he bites back and kills it in bizarre 'revenge'
The incident took place when Kishore Badra was returning home after working in his paddy field on Wednesday night, when a snake bit him on his leg
Watch: Man gets COVID-19 vaccine through window as people in queue watch; see viral video here
This viral video shows a man going to great lengths to get jabbed. The 15-second clip shows the man standing behind a building, next to a window. Seconds later, a person wearing gloves is seen apparently vaccinating the man
Video shows fish falling from sky, damaging car: Watch it here to believe it
While the viral video has left a few social media users confused, some believe that it could have been dropped by a bird