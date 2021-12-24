UK woman finds fried chicken head in her hot wings meal; KFC responds as picture goes viral

The lady shared her ordeal by posting a review along with a picture of the entire fried chicken head on 3 December. She also gave a rating of two stars to the popular food chain

We love grabbing tempting meals from the renowned eating joint, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). The unique taste of KFC-served chicken has made the brand popular all over the world. However, a customer from UK was in utter shock when she found a fried chicken head in her hot wings meal.

The lady, Gabrielle, shared her ordeal by posting a review along with a picture of the entire fried chicken head on 3 December. She also gave a rating of two stars to the popular food chain.

Later on, the Twitter handle @TakeawayTrauma shared a screenshot of the woman’s review, along with the repelling picture of the chicken head.

The woman had written in her review, "I found a fried chicken head in my hot wing meal, put me off the rest, ugh." The photo of her meal clearly shows the head, beak and eyes of the chicken.

The tweet was shared on 20 December and has gone viral since then, leaving social media users completely aghast at the horrible sight.

One person wrote, ‘Add trigger warning to this’, while another user commented, ‘This is disgusting’. Many people were also surprised at the woman for giving two stars as her rating in spite of finding a chicken head in her meal.

As the tweet went viral on social media, it also caught the attention of KFC UK which took cognisance of the matter. KFC UK replied to the viral tweet and said that they were baffled on seeing the photo. The food-chain issued a statement saying they serve real chicken and have strict checks in place.

However, KFC UK also said that even the best plans can go awry at times and this was maybe one such rare occasion. They mentioned that Gabrielle’s rating of two stars was the most generous 2–star review they had ever received.

The popular fast food restaurant has invited Gabrielle for free KFC meals and also offered to show her around in their kitchen. KFC added that it would make Gabrielle meet their team in order to make her feel confident during her next order.