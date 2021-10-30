UK woman almost throws out a 34-carat diamond ring worth $2 million

The woman who is in her 70s thought that the piece was worthless but she decided to inquire about it first as one of her neighbor's convinced her to get the price checked.

A woman from the UK recently found that a piece of jewelry she possessed was actually a 34-carat diamond worth two million dollars. The woman had brought the stone at a car boot sale and was going to throw it away.

Mark Lane, of Featonby’s Auctioneers, said that the 70-year-old woman came in with a box of jewelry that had her wedding band, along with this piece of stone and other low-value jewelry items. The woman had prior appointments and she thought to pass by and quickly get the worth of the stone checked.

However, Lane saw that the stone was quite large and was also bigger than a pound coin. At first, he thought it was a lookalike of a diamond and was a Cubic Zirconia. Lane used a diamond tester machine after a few days to check the value of the stone. In order to clarify its authenticity, the piece was then sent to London. Later on, it was sent to Antwerp, Belgium to be certified by experts who confirmed that it was a 34-carat diamond.

The 70-year-old woman, who is also a pensioner, chose to keep her identity anonymous but was glad to have discovered a diamond. She mentioned that going to car boot sales was something she loved and it never crossed her mind that the piece could actually be a real diamond.

Lane said that this diamond's size was one of the biggest he had seen in the past five years. He said that the color and clarity of the diamond was great and it was off the scale to find a 34-carat diamond.