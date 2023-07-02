UK unleashes new powers for police to confront 'tunnelling' tactics by environmental protesters

Starting Sunday, new measures aimed at curbing environmental activism in the UK have been implemented, granting the police additional powers and introducing a fresh criminal offense called ‘tunnelling’.

The British Transport Police and the Ministry of Defence Police now possess the authority to disperse static protests, a frequently employed strategy by campaigners.

The Home Office emphasized that this action would alleviate the burden on officers, while Suella Braverman expressed her concern over the “mayhem” unfolding on the streets.

Campaigning organizations such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have persistently organized demonstrations and protests to champion their environmental causes.

Government officials have endeavored to employ heightened public order powers to counter the tactics frequently utilized by these groups.

Commencing on July 2nd, individuals found guilty of tunnelling or “being present in a tunnel to cause serious disruption” can face a maximum prison sentence of three years.

Transporting equipment to a tunnel will be punishable by a maximum of six months imprisonment, and obstructing major transport works will incur the same penalty.

The Home Office contends that activities like tunnelling at locations such as HS2 construction sites have been a financial burden on taxpayers. As of Sunday, it is illegal to impede the construction or maintenance of future transport networks.

However, critics of the legislation argue that it poses a threat to the right to protest.

According to Ms. Braverman, “Hard-working people want to be able to go about their daily lives without disruption from a selfish minority.”

“The Public Order Act upholds our commitment to enabling people to pursue their daily activities. We will ensure the smooth operation of our roads and support those hard-working individuals.”

“The public has grown weary of their lives being disrupted by self-centered protesters. The disorder witnessed on our streets has been scandalous.”

“That’s why I have granted our police officers the necessary powers to respond swiftly and suppress these protesters who are determined to disrupt people’s lives.”

She added that the newly implemented changes would also safeguard journalists reporting on protests, enabling them to fulfill their vital role without the fear of arrest.

