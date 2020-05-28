You are here:
UK to tackle COVID-19 flare-ups with local measures - health minister

World Reuters May 28, 2020 01:10:42 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will gradually move towards more localised action to tackle local coronavirus flare-ups, as opposed to the nationwide measures taken so far, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

"In the coming weeks we will gradually and very carefully move away from a lockdown that is national in scope, blanket in application and start moving towards a system that is much more targeted in scope and focuses local action on tackling local flare-ups.

"This will help us restore some of the basic freedoms that matter so much to people.

"This is a very distinct change in our approach."

(Reporting by Stephen Addison, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by William James)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 01:10:42 IST



