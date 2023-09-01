UK to put electronic tags on domestic abusers leaving prison

In a new development, the UK government plans to require domestic abusers leaving prison to wear electronic monitoring devices. This move aims to enhance the safety of victims who have faced domestic abuse.

A trial program, commencing in the East and West Midlands, and anticipated to expand across England and Wales next year, will impose specific restrictions on offenders who pose a threat to former partners or their children. These restrictions include prohibiting them from approaching a victim’s residence beyond a certain distance and implementing a curfew.

Approximately 500 individuals released from prison will be subject to these conditions and will be obligated to wear either a GPS or curfew monitoring tag. Any offender found in violation of these conditions, such as entering restricted areas or breaching curfews, may be returned to prison.

Alex Chalk, the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, stated, “Survivors of domestic abuse display immense courage in coming forward, and it is crucial that every available means are employed to shield them from further harm. The use of electronic tags on released prisoners with a potential for further domestic abuse is an additional safeguard we are introducing to aid victims in rebuilding their lives and feeling secure within their communities.”

The government also reported that over 2,700 victims have been safeguarded from further harassment by their incarcerated abusers, thanks to a Prison Service initiative reintroduced last summer. This service prevents offenders from calling victims using prison phones or sending threatening letters to their addresses.

A survivor of domestic violence, Louise, expressed her relief, saying, “The prospect of my abuser attempting to contact me, whether from behind bars or after release, left me feeling anxious and helpless. These measures offer reassurance that survivors like us are receiving improved protection against attempts to intimidate and terrorize us.”

Nicole Jacobs, the Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales, voiced her support for the government’s actions, stating, “I commend the government’s announcements today to address domestic abuse perpetrators. The domestic abuse electronic tagging pilot represents a positive stride in safeguarding victims. The unwanted prisoner contact scheme, by preventing perpetrators from contacting victims, establishes an important precedent that the criminal justice system will not be complicit in perpetuating domestic abuse. This will significantly impact the safety, recovery, and freedom from abuse for survivors.”

Jacobs concluded, “For too long, the responsibility has fallen on domestic abuse victims to shield themselves from harm. I will continue collaborating with the government to address this issue.”