UK to give Ukraine AMRAAM rockets to shoot down Russian missiles

New Delhi: The United Kingdom will donate cutting-edge air defence missiles to war-hit Ukraine which can help protect the nation against potential Russian missile strikes, the British Defence Secretary announced on Thursday.

The AMRAAM rockets, which will be provided in the coming weeks for use with the NASAMS air defence systems pledged by the United States, will be among the first to be donated by the UK which are capable of shooting down cruise missiles.

The rockets will help to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure, with the announcement coming days after Russian missiles struck civilian targets in key cities across Ukraine. Hundreds of additional air defence missiles, of other types earlier provided, will also be donated as part of the package, along with hundreds of additional aerial drones to support Ukraine’s information gathering and logistics capabilities, and a further 18 howitzer artillery guns, in addition to the 64 already delivered.

Helping to bolster Ukraine’s air defences remains a priority for UK military support. So far the UK has provided a variety of air defence systems including Stormer vehicles fitted with Starstreak launchers, and hundreds of anti-air missiles.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the latest tranche of equipment ahead of a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels on Thursday, where they met on the side-lines yesterday to discuss further support for Ukraine. It also comes as Ukraine prepares to honour veterans and fallen soldiers on Defenders Day on Friday.

Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine and its annexation of four eastern Ukrainian regions justify further support to those seeking to defend their nation. “So today I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS,” the UK defence secretary said.

The UK will additionally give £10 million to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. The funding will help to provide urgent non-lethal assistance to Ukraine such as winter clothes, shelters, generators, fuel trucks and ambulances for the Ukrainian Army ahead of the winter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.