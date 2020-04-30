UK to be 'extremely careful' in relaxing rules on outdoor activities

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will think very carefully about relaxing lockdown rules regarding open-air activities, despite evidence that transmission of the coronavirus is less likely outdoors, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.

"At various different points (the activities) might involve a congregation of individuals and one has to be very painstaking and very careful about thinking through some of these before we make the wrong move to relax measures," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We have to be extremely sure-footed and extremely painstaking about this. This virus will absolutely come back."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.