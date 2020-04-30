You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

UK to be 'extremely careful' in relaxing rules on outdoor activities

World Reuters Apr 30, 2020 00:16:48 IST

UK to be extremely careful in relaxing rules on outdoor activities

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will think very carefully about relaxing lockdown rules regarding open-air activities, despite evidence that transmission of the coronavirus is less likely outdoors, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.

"At various different points (the activities) might involve a congregation of individuals and one has to be very painstaking and very careful about thinking through some of these before we make the wrong move to relax measures," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We have to be extremely sure-footed and extremely painstaking about this. This virus will absolutely come back."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 00:16:48 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New research suggests that coronavirus can stay in the air in crowded, polluted and poorly-ventilated areas

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 29 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 29 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres