Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

UK temperatures may hit record June highs as heatwave continues

World Reuters Jun 27, 2018 00:07:39 IST

UK temperatures may hit record June highs as heatwave continues

(Reuters) - Britons enjoyed sweltering heat for the third day running on Tuesday with temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius in Wales and possibly set to hit record June highs this week, the Meteorological Office said.

Portmadog in North Wales was the hottest place at 30.6 C, with Tuesday in general only a shade below Monday's highs. Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday at around 32 C (90 Fahrenheit).

Britain's highest-ever temperature for June was 35.6 C recorded in the southern port of Southampton in 1976.

A high pressure system is expected to stay over most of Britain into next week and health and emergency services are offering tips on staying cool.

Police were issuing open-water warnings to stop people tempted to bathe unsafely and several wildfires were reported in northern England.

Twitter and Facebook were replete with dogs bathing in fountains and rivers, some even wearing sunglasses and hats.

"With temperatures into the low thirties over the next couple of days, there is a chance we could beat Northern Ireland's all time record of 30.8 degrees and Scotland's June record of 32.2 degrees," the Met Office said.

The heatwave had yet to reach Scotland's northernmost Shetland Islands, however, where temperatures were around 15 C and skies cloudy.

Shetland Library tweeted: "Went out for an ice cream at lunchtime, to celebrate that everyone ELSE in the country is having a #scorchio #heatwave."

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group D - 26 Jun 2018
Nigeria
0:1
Argentina
Match Centre
Group D - 26 Jun 2018
Iceland
0:0
Croatia
Match Centre
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores