UK student stuck in Afghanistan on holiday, says he has been 'abandoned' by British Embassy

Miles Routledge is a physics student at Loughborough University. The Birmingham resident was traveling in Afghanistan as part of his ambition to visit some of the world’s most dangerous places.

A British student who was visiting Afghanistan on a holiday has been stuck in the country amidst the Taliban takeover. Miles Routledge, 21, says he has been “abandoned” by the British Embassy officials and has “accepted death”.

Routledge is a physics student at Loughborough University. The Birmingham resident was traveling in Afghanistan as part of his ambition to visit some of the world’s most dangerous places. He arrived in the country last week as the situation was worsening.

Horrified by the situation unfolding in the country, Routledge attempted to escape but was allegedly stopped by Taliban fighters near the Kabul International Airport. Somehow, he managed to escape them.

He is presently hiding in a United Nations safe house. Speaking to the media from the safe house, Routledge said the trip was a “test of God”.

“Before I left, I wrote a letter to my friends saying that if I died, not to feel guilty, that I would die happy and religious and proud,” he added.

Routledge gained popularity as he began live-streaming his experiences on social media. He posted photographs of markets and local delicacies. He also posted pictures of himself at what appears to be a security checkpoint.

Routledge claims that the British embassy in Kabul is not responding to his calls and messages and have “abandoned him”. He wants to desperately get out of the country.

Later on, the student took to social media to answer questions from his followers about his journey. While some people criticised him for making the dangerous trip, others applauded his courage.

The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, 15 August. The western-backed government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country. The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority announced that “the civilian side” of the airport had been closed “until further notice” and the military was in control of the airspace.