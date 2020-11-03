UK raises threat level to 'severe' following Austria, France attacks; precautionary measure, says Priti Patel
The threat level of severe is notified when an attack is considered highly likely. The level was previously at substantial, meaning an attack is likely
London: The United Kingdom has raised its terror threat level to severe, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and France.
The threat level of severe is defined as an attack is considered highly likely.
The level had previously been at substantial, meaning an attack is likely.
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted on Tuesday that that the decision was a “precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.’’
She says “the public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”
The decision announced by Patel came after a man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group stormed through the center of the Austrian capital of Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest Monday night, killing four people before police shot and killed him.
The UK government's Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which was established in June 2003, made the decision.
The center assesses intelligence relating to international terrorism, at home and overseas, and sets threat levels and issues warnings of threats and other terrorist-related information.
