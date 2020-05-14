You are here:
UK rail worker died after being spat at by 'COVID carrier'-union

World Reuters May 14, 2020 00:11:24 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - A woman who worked at one of London's busiest rail stations has died after having previously been spat at by a man who said he had the new coronavirus, her union said on Tuesday.

Belly Mujinga, 47, who worked in the ticket office at Victoria station and had an 11-year-old daughter, was on the concourse in March when a man assaulted her and a female colleague.

"The man coughed over them and told them he had the virus," the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) said in a statement.

Both women fell ill within a few days of the incident and Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was later taken to hospital and put on a ventilator.

She died on April 5, 14 days after the assault at Victoria.

"We are shocked and devastated at Belly’s death," Manuel Cortes, TSSA General Secretary, said in a statement. "She is one of far too many front-line workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus."

British Transport Police said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 00:11:24 IST



