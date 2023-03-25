UK: Public drinking to be penalised as Sunak plans new law on 'anti-social behaviour'

London: Alcohol consumption at bus stops and war monuments will be outlawed as part of the Rishi Sunak government’s crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

According to source based reports, Graffiti vandals will also be required to clean up any mess within 48 hours of being apprehended, and litter bugs will be placed in “chain gangs” and compelled to clean up their communities.

The plan also calls for outlawing the sale and ownership of laughing gas and strictly enforcing laws against fly-tipping.

Police patrols in areas where people frequently loiter and commit minor crimes will receive more money as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new offensive against disorder.

The action plan will emphasise encouraging young people to participate in athletics and other activities in addition to harsher and quicker penalties.

Political commenters are comparing Sunak’s crackdown plan to one that former Labour Party leader Tony Blair unveiled in 1998, deemed a flagship initiative of his administration just months after taking office.

According to the Sun, Sunak will present his own version the following week, just weeks before the May municipal elections.

According to polls, voters’ top concerns ahead of the general election next year are antisocial conduct.

Cross-departmental strategies are being developed by Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.

“Making our communities better and safer places to live is a crucial component of our levelling-up agenda,” a government spokesman told the Daily Mail.

“And since we are aware of the misery anti-social behaviour can cause, we’ll soon issue an action plan outlining how we’ll work tirelessly across government to combat it,” he said.