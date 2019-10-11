UK proposes 'pared-down' free trade agreement to end Brexit stalemate - Sky news

(Reuters) - The UK is proposing a "pared-down" free trade agreement to make a deal done by the end of October, Sky news reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pitched the offer, which focuses on a more limited free trade (FTA), to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during talks on Thursday, the report said.

