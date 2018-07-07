Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

UK police say Novichok poisoning investigation will take months

World Reuters Jul 07, 2018 01:06:32 IST

UK police say Novichok poisoning investigation will take months

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Friday that police activity related to the nerve agent poisoning in southern England will last for months, adding that they remain focused on trying to find the source of contamination.

"Due to the unique challenges involved with this operation, police activity is expected to take weeks and months to complete," a police statement said.

"The focus of the investigation remains identifying the source of the contamination as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; Editing by Catherine Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores