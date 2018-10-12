UK police say assessing electoral regulator referrals over 2016 EU referendum

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s electoral regulator has made two referrals to police to look at potential criminal offences committed by pro-Brexit campaigns during the 2016 European Union referendum, London police (MPS) said on Thursday.

"The first referral was received on May 11, 2018, and concerns Leave.EU, the second referral was received on July 17, 2018, and concerns Vote Leave and BeLeave," police said in a statement.

"In relation to both referrals, subsequently on Sept. 7, 2018, the MPS received over 900 documents from the Electoral Commission, which are being assessed by the MPS in order to make an informed decision as to whether a criminal investigation is required."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Toby Chopra)

