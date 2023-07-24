UK police launches terror probe against Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary and one other
The investigation leading to their arrest and charges was conducted by Met counter-terrorism detectives, who were looking into alleged involvement with a proscribed group
An Islamist preacher based in the UK has been charged with terrorism, according to a statement by the Met Police.
Anjem Choudary, 56, was apprehended last week along with 28-year-old Khaled Hussein, who had flown into Heathrow Airport from Canada.
Following the arrests, Choudary was charged on Sunday with offenses that include being a member of a proscribed organization, actively encouraging support for a banned group through public gatherings, and directing a terrorist organization.
Khaled Hussein, a Canadian national, has also been charged with membership of a proscribed organization.
The two individuals are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.
After being detained under terrorism laws, both Choudary and Hussein were subsequently charged and are now being held in custody until their court appearance.
