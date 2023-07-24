UK police launches terror probe against Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary and one other

An Islamist preacher based in the UK has been charged with terrorism, according to a statement by the Met Police.

Anjem Choudary, 56, was apprehended last week along with 28-year-old Khaled Hussein, who had flown into Heathrow Airport from Canada.

Following the arrests, Choudary was charged on Sunday with offenses that include being a member of a proscribed organization, actively encouraging support for a banned group through public gatherings, and directing a terrorist organization.

Khaled Hussein, a Canadian national, has also been charged with membership of a proscribed organization.

The two individuals are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

The investigation leading to their arrest and charges was conducted by Met counter-terrorism detectives, who were looking into alleged involvement with a proscribed group.

After being detained under terrorism laws, both Choudary and Hussein were subsequently charged and are now being held in custody until their court appearance.